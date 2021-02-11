Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Shares Down 2.7%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 13,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 39,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

About Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

