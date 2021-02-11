Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Up 31.7%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price was up 31.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 66,753,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 737% from the average daily volume of 7,976,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $2,943,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,620,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $2,380,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

