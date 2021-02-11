HyperDAO (HDAO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.18 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $3.18 million and $18,479.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00051842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.18 or 0.00255014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00077325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00084395 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00062320 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

