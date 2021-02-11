Hyperion (HYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.06 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $27,233.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.01090683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.09 or 0.05366100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026262 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018982 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 160,024,505 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.