HyperQuant Price Reaches $0.0002 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $19,642.40 and $3,372.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $522.90 or 0.01093122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.95 or 0.05362063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00019458 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00044422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

