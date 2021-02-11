i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) (LON:INX) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) (LON:INX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.50. i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 268,373 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £2.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.94.

About i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) (LON:INX)

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides i-nexus Strategy Execution Software, an enterprise-ready software that helps organizations to prioritize, align, and manage the initiatives needed to meet strategic goals.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.