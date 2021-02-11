ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.88

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.88 and traded as high as $84.67. ICF International shares last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 53,371 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Get ICF International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ICF International by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.