ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) PT Raised to $235.00 at Raymond James

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $212.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.50. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $158.01 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,930 shares of company stock worth $18,529,125. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

