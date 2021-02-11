IDACORP (IDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IDA opened at $87.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

