IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $30,417.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,480 shares of company stock valued at $180,286. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.