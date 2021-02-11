Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 210,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 126,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Get Identiv alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Identiv by 2,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.