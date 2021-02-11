IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Lowered by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $520.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $522.90. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

