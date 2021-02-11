Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $21.74 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 45% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle token can now be bought for approximately $21.74 or 0.00045093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00259213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00097187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00076656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00083656 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.18 or 0.95952297 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,724 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

