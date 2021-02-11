IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.46

IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.46 and traded as high as $55.20. IDOX plc (IDOX.L) shares last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 110,852 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDOX. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.69) price target on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £243.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. IDOX plc (IDOX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

IDOX plc (IDOX.L) Company Profile (LON:IDOX)

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

