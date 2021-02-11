iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) (TSE:IFA) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) (TSE:IFA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $5.41. iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 3,574 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The company has a market cap of C$129.73 million and a P/E ratio of -212.17.

iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers reversible bra, bandeaux bra, and breast lift product under the Maidenform brand through retailers, online distributors, and specialty boutiques; and apparel accessories.

