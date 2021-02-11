IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.22

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $29.00. IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 146,302 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of £33.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.22.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

