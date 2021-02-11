Ignition Market Cap Hits $139,114.42 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Ignition token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $139,114.42 and $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,439.46 or 0.99808718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00035919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00073584 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,397,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,384,293 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

