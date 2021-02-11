IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stake Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390,041 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IHS Markit worth $30,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.88.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

