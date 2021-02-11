iHuman (NYSE:IH) Shares Up 16.4%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) shot up 16.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $21.97. 226,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 106,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on iHuman in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.35.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iHuman stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 261,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000. iHuman accounts for approximately 0.7% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.50% of iHuman as of its most recent SEC filing.

iHuman Company Profile (NYSE:IH)

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

