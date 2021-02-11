IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the January 14th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IKNX stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. IKONICS has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69.
IKONICS Company Profile
