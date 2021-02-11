IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the January 14th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IKNX stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. IKONICS has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

