Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA) Shares Gap Up to $252.00

Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $252.00, but opened at $262.50. Ilika plc (IKA.L) shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 183,696 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £340.81 million and a PE ratio of -93.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 221.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

