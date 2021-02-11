Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.08

Shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.08 and traded as high as $5.27. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 55,180 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 million, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $71,685.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $205,084. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 1,106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Image Sensing Systems worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

