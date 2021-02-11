ImageCash Price Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, ImageCash has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $33,231.57 and approximately $24,870.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.07 or 0.00258797 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00094945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00076996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00084261 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00061828 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,212,697 coins and its circulating supply is 5,093,697 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

