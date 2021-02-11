ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0195 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $212,044.04 and $147,831.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000921 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,887,967 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

