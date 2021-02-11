Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the January 14th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:IMMZF remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. Immofinanz has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immofinanz in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

