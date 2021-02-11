Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 872.0% from the January 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,096,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMNPQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 1,050,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,896. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
About Immune Pharmaceuticals
