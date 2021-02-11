Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 872.0% from the January 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,096,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMNPQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 1,050,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,896. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

