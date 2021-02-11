Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. Impinj has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,580 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Impinj by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Impinj by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Impinj by 26.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 56.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 148,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

