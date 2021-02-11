Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $58.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of PI opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. Impinj has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $65.86.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,255,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,580 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Impinj by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Impinj by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Impinj by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

