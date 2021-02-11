Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Up 9.4% After Earnings Beat

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price rose 9.4% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $79.05 and last traded at $69.84. Approximately 869,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 421,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.89.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,580 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Impinj by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

