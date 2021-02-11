Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post $54.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.48 million and the highest is $54.72 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $51.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $212.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $220.29 million to $230.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NYSE:IRT opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after buying an additional 155,783 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,926,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 133,596 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 498,806 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.