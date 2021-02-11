Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.78-0.82 EPS.

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.