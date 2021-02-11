India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.74. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 420,220 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $113.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.89.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 632.80%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 828,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in India Globalization Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 881,396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

