Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Trading Up 13.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) shares were up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $9.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 70,952,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,393% from the average daily volume of 4,753,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INFI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $287.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

