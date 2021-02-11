Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFY shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Shares of INFY opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

