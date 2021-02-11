Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 751 shares of company stock worth $63,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

