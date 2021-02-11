Ink (INK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84,641.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Ink has traded up 69.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $536,730.59 and $84,641.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00261148 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00095688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00076313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00084373 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.19 or 0.97025151 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

