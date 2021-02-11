INMAX Hits Market Capitalization of $86,725.47 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 3,731.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, INMAX has traded 162% higher against the U.S. dollar. INMAX has a market cap of $86,725.47 and $9,831.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INMAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INMAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.74 or 0.01068863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00054170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.02 or 0.05219243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026201 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00018775 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00034587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX is a coin. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 coins. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

INMAX Coin Trading

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.