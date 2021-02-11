InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, an increase of 415.1% from the January 14th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

