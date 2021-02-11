Innova Price Tops $0.0330 on Major Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Innova has traded up 196.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $227,649.16 and approximately $400.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011264 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

