Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.32. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 138,312 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

About Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

