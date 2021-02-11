Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%.

NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,703. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $228,966.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $117,967.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,297.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

