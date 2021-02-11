Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.61

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $7.38. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 67,388 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $228,966.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $117,967.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,559 shares in the company, valued at $361,297.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

