INO COIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Billion (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $8.39 or 0.00017464 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 28% against the US dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $638,600.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.64 or 0.01075673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.93 or 0.05344534 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00019244 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00034985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.