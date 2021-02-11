Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 25%

Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) (CVE:MINE) was up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 332,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 453% from the average daily volume of 60,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

About Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) (CVE:MINE)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of southwestern British Columbia.

