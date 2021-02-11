Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.96. Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 14,501 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$60.54 million and a P/E ratio of -74.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 11.36.

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

