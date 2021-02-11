Insider Buying: Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) (LON:ARDN) Insider Purchases 1,282 Shares of Stock

Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter purchased 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £153.84 ($200.99).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 1,376 shares of Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($197.75).

On Thursday, December 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 2,411 shares of Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £289.32 ($378.00).

ARDN opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Arden Partners plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.99 ($0.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.68.

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the equity research, sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers corporate advisory services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth private clients, as well as M&A, sponsor, and NOMAD services.

