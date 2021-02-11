Insider Buying: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Purchases 9,500 Shares of Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. 1,611,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,262. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

