Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases 7 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,025 ($26.46) per share, for a total transaction of £141.75 ($185.20).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Gavin Hill sold 5,500 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($25.67), for a total transaction of £108,075 ($141,200.68).

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,998 ($26.10) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,987.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,749.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.76.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

