Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,428.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.61. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

