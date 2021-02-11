Insider Selling: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells 312 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Anthony Meeker sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $21,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Meeker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Anthony Meeker sold 312 shares of Barrett Business Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $21,840.00.

BBSI stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.59. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $539.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

